Biden to get Black voters' support in 2024 polls 'only if he ensures protection of innocent Palestinians'

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden's vote bank has been rocked by young Black voters who have joined the Palestinians in the country saying they will vote for him in the 2024 presidential election "only if he guarantees protection to innocent Palestinians in Gaza Strip in the on-going war between Israel and Hamas".

Democrats have long been backed by the ethnic vote coming from communities drawn from Asia, Middle East, Hispanics and the bulk majority Black Vote. None of these bastions of the democratic party can be taken for granted in the 2024 presidency that may give an advantage to the GOP, media reports indicate.

One issue expected to haunt Biden with younger Black voters is whether he has done enough to demand more protections for Palestinians, some young people and political experts said.

They argue Biden's positions, including not calling for an immediate cease-fire, could cost him support from African Americans, traditionally a loyal voting bloc for Democrats, reports said.

One place where there are early signs of waning support is among young Black people, experts said.

"There is a moral imperative that Biden is choosing to ignore, and it can very well cost him and down ticket candidates the election," said Jason Williams, Associate Professor of Justice Studies at Montclair State University in New Jersey.

Biden has opposed calls for a ceasefire on grounds that an outcome with Hamas still in control of Gaza is unacceptable.

During a rally in October at Howard University, a historically Black university in Washington, students slammed Biden for not calling for a ceasefire and complained he has not done enough to help Palestinians.

During a December 2 speech in Dubai, Vice President Kamala Harris said "international humanitarian law must be respected" and that "too many innocent Palestinians have been killed".

The White House last week pressed Israel to find a way to wind down its air and ground invasion in Gaza, but Israeli officials have said it will still take "several months" to defeat Hamas and end the war.

In Biden's most direct criticism of Israel since the war began, he warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel is "starting to lose" international support in its war against Hamas because of its "indiscriminate bombing" in Gaza.

African Americans have a history of solidarity with Palestinians.

Khadirah Muhammad, a senior at Georgia State University, remembers seeing on social media the Black Lives Matter murals in Gaza and watching Palestinians demonstrating during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

For her, it was a symbol of solidarity with Palestinians also in the struggle for freedom.