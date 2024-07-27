Biden to announce Supreme Court reform plans next week

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden intends to present a significant proposal aimed at reforming the Supreme Court on Monday, the media reported.

He is also anticipated to advocate for a constitutional amendment restricting immunity for presidents and certain other officials, Politico reported.

The plan is expected to include support for setting term limits for justice and implementing a binding code of ethics, Xinhua news agency reported.

This comes in response to the court's July 1 ruling, which determined that presidents cannot be prosecuted for "official acts" performed while in office, a decision related to a case involving former President Donald Trump.

Biden has become more vocal in criticising the Supreme Court and its decisions. This includes rulings by the conservative majority that have revoked federal abortion rights, among other key priorities of his administration.

Implementing term limits and an ethics code for the Supreme Court would likely necessitate new legislation, which means the currently divided Congress is not anticipated to address this issue before the year ends. The House is controlled by Republicans, while Democrats have a slim majority in the Senate.

Furthermore, even if Democrats gain control of both chambers following the election, they will unlikely achieve the 60 Senate seats required to overcome a filibuster.