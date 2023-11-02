Biden supports humanitarian 'pause' in Gaza conflict for hostage release

MINNEAPOLIS: US President Joe Biden has expressed his support for a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war, underscoring the urgency of securing the release of hostages in Gaza, as reported by CNN.

His response came after a protester at a fundraiser in Minneapolis demanded a ceasefire.

During his speech in Minneapolis, a member of the audience, who identified as a rabbi, shouted, “As a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now,” as reported by a CNN journalist present at the event.

In response to the protester’s call for a ceasefire, President Biden acknowledged the need for a temporary halt in fighting to facilitate the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

It is important to note that Biden and other administration officials have not officially endorsed a ceasefire.

“I think we need a pause. A pause means give time to get the prisoners out,” Biden said on Wednesday evening.

Previously, Biden’s administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, had called for a pause at the United Nations. President Biden himself discussed the concept of humanitarian pauses during a news conference the previous week and suggested that he had raised the idea with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Israel has thus far appeared to reject the notion, as CNN reported.

While many Western leaders have emphasised Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas following its attack on October 7, they have not explicitly called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Instead, they have appealed for a humanitarian “pause” to the ongoing conflict.

Reporters who were accompanying the president said that security personnel escorted the heckler out of the venue as she continued to chant “ceasefire now.” In response, the fundraiser audience began chanting “four more years.” The protester, identified as Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, spoke with reporters about her actions.

“The fact of the matter is that Hamas is a terrorist organization. A flat-out terrorist organization,” Biden added.

President Biden acknowledged the complexities of the situation, saying, “I understand the emotion. This is incredibly complicated for the Israelis. It’s incredibly complicated for the Muslim world as well. I supported a two-state solution; I have from the very beginning.”

Biden also made it clear that he views Hamas as a terrorist organisation, stating, “The fact of the matter is that Hamas is a terrorist organisation. A flat-out terrorist organisation.”

The worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza has raised significant international concern. However, despite more than three weeks since the outbreak of violence, the international community has yet to reach a unified position on the matter.

Advocates of a “pause” argue that it would enable humanitarian aid to reach the over 2 million civilians living in the besieged enclave and potentially aid in the release of more than 200 hostages held by Hamas. The term “pause” also implies that hostilities could resume after the delivery of aid to the civilian population, CNN reported.