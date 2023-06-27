Biden, Modi bonhomie now spills over to Twitter

WASHINGTON: The US-India relationship is among the “most consequential” in the world, with bilateral ties more dynamic than ever, US President Joe Biden has said after the two countries elevated their strategic technology partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic state visit.



Prime Minister Modi on Friday concluded his maiden state visit to the US, during which he held wide-ranging talks with President Biden. Modi also addressed the joint session of the US Congress, becoming the first Indian leader to do so twice. “The friendship between the US and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it’s stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever,” US President Biden tweeted on Sunday.



Responding to Biden’s remarks, Modi said the friendship between India and the US is a force for global good and will make the planet better as well as more sustainable.



Tagging Biden’s tweet, Modi said on Twitter, “I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable.” “The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more,” he said.

