Biden gave nod to strategy against coordinated nuke challenges from NKorea, China, Russia: Report

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden earlier this year approved a document directing the armed forces to prepare for possible "coordinated nuclear confrontations with Russia, China and North Korea," according to a report in the New York Times.

In its August 20 datelined article, the US publication states that Biden had in March this year, approved a revised strategy titled the "Nuclear Employment Guidance."

This was done amid North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats, China's rapid expansion of its nuclear arsenal and Russia's perceived nuclear threats.

As per NYT, the confidential nuclear employment guidance document is updated every four years or so and only a small number of hard copies are distributed to a few security officials and Pentagon commanders.

However, the publication stated that during a forum hosted by the Arms Control Association this June, Pranay Vaddi, senior director for arms control, disarmament and nonproliferation on the National Security Council mentioned that Biden had issued an updated nuclear weapons employment guidance.

Vaddi, the NYT report said, warned that Pyongyang, Beijing and Moscow were expanding and diversifying their nuclear weapons stockpiles at a "breakneck" speed.

The official was cited as saying that the US will need to adjust its posture and capabilities to ensure its ability to deter growing threats. He also talked about the US' ongoing efforts to adapt to what he called the realities of a "new" nuclear era.

The NYT also quoted Vipin Narang, the former acting assistant Secretary of Defence for space policy as saying "The president recently issued updated nuclear-weapons employment guidance to account for multiple nuclear-armed adversaries."

"And in particular," he added, the weapons guidance accounted for "the significant increase in the size and diversity" of China's nuclear arsenal. Russia and North Korea during President Vladimir Putin visit to Pyongyang this June signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty.

Similarly, Russia and China in their summit in Beijing this May reaffirmed their "no limits" partnership. Washington has several times in the past denounced Beijing for its support for Russia's military industrial base.