Biden departs for Vietnam, take a look at key takeaways of India visit

NEW DELHI: After attending the G20 Summit in India, US President Joe Biden on Sunday departed for Vietnam.

During his visit, he is due to meet Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trọng and other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the two nations.





US Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam in a statement on September 6 said, "President Joseph R Biden Jr will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam on September 10, 2023.

According to the statement, the two leaders will explore opportunities to promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy, expand people-to-people ties through education exchanges and workforce development programs, combat climate change, and increase peace, prosperity, and stability in the region.

As Biden departs for Vietnam, here is a look at the key takeaways of his 3-day visit to India, which included a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit to Delhi, Biden attended the G20 Summit under India's Presidency.





Biden said that the G20 Summit held in India proved that the group can still drive solutions to "most pressing issues." He noted that the global economy is suffering from overlapping shocks of the climate crisis. Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, US President Joe Biden stated, “At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues.”

At the G20 Summit, India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. Biden called it a "game-changing" regional investment. Biden said that this project is about more than just laying tracks. "I'm proud to announce that the US, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, Germany, Italy and EU finalized a historic agreement for a new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor," the US President posted on X. "This project is about more than just laying tracks.

This is a game-changing regional investment," he added. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "promises to be a beacon of cooperation, innovation, and shared progress." The corridor, according to him, is evidence of human endeavour and unity across continents.

“Charting a journey of shared aspirations and dreams, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor promises to be a beacon of cooperation, innovation and shared progress. As history unfolds, may this corridor be a testament to human endeavour and unity across continents,” PM Modi wrote on ‘X’ formerly Twitter on Saturday. PM Modi made the announcement for the ambitious project on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and was flanked by US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and leaders of the EU. Speaking after the launch, PM Modi said, "I cordially welcome you all at this event. I am very happy to co-chair this event with my friend President Joe Biden.

Today we all have seen the conclusion of a historic and important agreement. In the coming days, it will be an effective medium of economic integration between India, South Asia, and Europe." PM Modi on Saturday launched the Global Biofuels Alliance in the presence of US President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Argentina President Alberto Fernandez and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The Global Biofuel Alliance is one of the priorities under India’s G20 Presidency. Brazil, India, and the United States, as leading biofuel producers and consumers, will work together during the next few months towards the development of a Global Biofuels Alliance along with other interested countries. On Friday, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden held a bilateral meeting. During the meeting, India and the US settled the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute.





US President Biden and PM Modi welcomed the completion of the notification process regarding negotiations for a commercial agreement between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautical Limited, the White House said in a statement. The two leaders commended the progress in implementing the futuristic and wide-ranging outcomes of PM Modi's historic State visit to the US in June 2023, including under the India-U.S. Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).

The India-US joint further said that the leaders also welcomed the sustained momentum in bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence, trade, investment, education, health, research, innovation, culture and people-to-people ties. The two leaders also reiterated the importance of nuclear energy as a necessary resource to meet the climate, energy transition, and energy security needs of both nations.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to deepen and diversify the India-US defence partnership through expanded cooperation in new and emerging domains such as space and artificial intelligence, and accelerated defence industrial collaboration. PM Modi and US President Biden welcomed intensified consultations between the relevant entities on both sides to expand opportunities for facilitating India-US collaboration in nuclear energy, including in the development of next-generation small modular reactor technologies in a collaborative mode.

The US reaffirmed its support for India’s membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group and committed to continue engagement with like-minded partners to advance this goal. Biden welcomed the issuance of a Letter of Request from the Ministry of Defence to procure 31 General Atomics MQ-9B (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian) remotely piloted aircraft and their associated equipment.

After the meeting, both the leaders lauded the India-US relations and said that the friendship between the two nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good.

“Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBidento 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good,” PM Modi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Biden also affirmed support towards making the India-US partnership stronger, closer, and more dynamic.

“Great seeing you, Mr Prime Minister. Today, and throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history,” US President Biden posted on X. Apart from attending the G20 Summit and his bilateral meeting with PM Modi, US President Joe Biden visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He also attended the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday night. Biden engaged with world leaders at the dinner organised at Bharat Mandapam.





Biden also met with the US Embassy staffers and their families after arriving in New Delhi, the White House informed. In a post on X, the White House stated, "President Biden met with US Embassy staff and their families today after arriving in New Delhi."















