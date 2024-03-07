Biden challenger Dean Phillips drops out of US presidential race

WASHINGTON: Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips has announced that he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary, after making no progress in establishing himself as an alternative to US President Joe Biden.

Phillips' decision came after 'Super Tuesday' when Biden and former President Donald Trump swept to victory in their respective party's presidential primaries in over a dozen states, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It is clear that alternative is not me," Phillips said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Phillips, 55, initiated his campaign to challenge Biden in October 2023, saying that he felt compelled to run against his party's leader because he believed Biden would be defeated by Trump in the November presidential election.

In his brief statement, the three-term congressman endorsed Biden.

"I ask you to join me in mobilizing, energizing and doing everything you can to help keep a man of decency and integrity in the White House. That's Joe Biden," he said.

He also reached out to supporters of former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who dropped out of the Republican race earlier Wednesday.

"Let's use invitation, not confrontation, to welcome Haley supporters, Trump supporters, and uncommitted supporters to get this done," Phillips said.