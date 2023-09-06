Bhutan spearheads initiative to restore Eastern Himalayas

THIMPHU: Bhutan, a country known for its pristine landscapes and unshakable commitment to environmental conservation, is emerging as a source of inspiration and action, Bhutan Live reported.

In collaboration with regional allies, Bhutan is ready to spearhead a transformative programme that will not only safeguard its own land but will also establish a precedent for worldwide conservation efforts

A secret crisis has been unfolding in the gorgeous heart of the Eastern Himalayas, a region famed for its breathtaking beauty, lush forests, and unique civilizations. The region, which is home to millions of people, has been battered by the unrelenting fury of catastrophic weather occurrences. In just one year, 1.5 million people were uprooted, their lives upended, and their villages destroyed, Bhutan Live reported.

The Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation and the Bhutan Ecological Society have assumed domestic leadership, collaborating with surrounding countries such as India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. This mammoth undertaking is a direct result of the G20 Presidency held in New Delhi, demonstrating the importance of our times.

Bhutan has traditionally been a protector of its natural resources. Our dedication to carbon neutrality, the beautiful woods that cover more than 70 per cent of our territory, and our pioneering Gross National Happiness Index all testify to a nation strongly anchored in sustainable living, reported Bhutan Live.

Bhutan's environmental leadership is now set to have a worldwide influence.

It provides not just its thoughts and experiences, but also the crucial lesson that, in the face of climate change, action is not only a responsibility but also an opportunity.

The Eastern Himalayas are a microcosm of the global climate catastrophe.

With melting glaciers, irregular weather patterns and millions of people being displaced, the need for collective action cannot be stressed.

Bhutan's leadership in this project is not just praiseworthy, it is also a lifeline to a world on the verge of extinction.