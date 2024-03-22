Bhutan: PM Modi interacts with members of Indian diaspora as he arrives at Hotel in Thimphu

THIMPHU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Bhutan, interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the local people of Bhutan who gathered to welcome him outside the Hotel in Bhutan's national capital, Thimphu.

PM Modi was welcomed with a cultural performance at the Hotel and people holding Indian flags to see him.

Later on, PM greeted the other officials gathered at the Hotel.

The members of the Indian community on meeting PM Modi expressed their happiness and said that they felt honoured to meet PM Modi.

"We saw PM Modi. We were very excited to see him. He came to meet us, he greeted us and saw cultural dance. It was really a good feeling and we were really honoured to see him so closely. Thanks to the Indian embassy, and Indian community here for giving me this opportunity," Varun Amar, who has been working in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) said.

Dr Pallavi Majumdar, working in Bhutan said that this was a big event for them and she felt privileged to be part of the event.

"This was a big event. There was a lot of anticipation that PM Modi would come to Bhutan. As an Indian community, I feel very privileged and honoured to see him as such close quarters. Felt very good," she said.

Earlier, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception in Bhutan.

In an unprecedented welcome for PM Modi in Bhutan, people lined up the streets across the entire stretch of 45 kms from Paro to the national capital, Thimphu.

It was as if a human wall was present across the entire stretch of 45 kms from Paro to Thimphu and the entire Bhutan was on roads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a warm reception at the Paro International Airport as he landed in Bhutan's Paro International Airport to pay an official state visit.

PM Modi's arrival embraced relations between Bhutan and India as Bhutanese PM Tshering Tongay gave the former a warm hug.

Later on, PM Modi was accorded a grand guard of honour at the airport from Bhutanese armed forces.

PM Modi departed for Bhutan on Friday morning and is scheduled to pay a state visit to Bhutan from March 22-23.

Ahead of PM Modi's arrival in Bhutan, concerned authorities made elaborate preparations to welcome the leader at Paro International Airport.

PM Modi's posters along with his Bhutanese counterpart have been put up at the airport and the venue was decorated with flowers and Rangoli (coloured artwork).

A red carpet and colourful flags to portray Bhutanese culture were also set up to welcome PM Modi.

During his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi will attend various programmes to further enhance India-Bhutan bilateral partnership.

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary bilateral relationship founded on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding.

Formal diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 1968, with the cornerstone being the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and subsequently renewed in February 2007.

Over the years, high-level exchanges have played a pivotal role in nurturing the strong bond between India and Bhutan.

King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has made several visits to India, underscoring the close ties between the two nations. His last visit to India was in November 2023.

Similarly, PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked a significant milestone, with the launch of major bilateral projects aimed at bolstering economic cooperation and connectivity.

The recent official visit of Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan to India in March 2024 further reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to enhancing bilateral relations across various domains, including development cooperation and vibrant economic ties.