Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Thai PM, 31 Thai nationals believed killed by Hamas

TEL AVIV: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Wednesday with the Prime Minister of Thailand Sarta Thavisin to express his condolences over the murder of an estimated 31 Thai nationals in the barbaric Hamas attack on October 7.

And about 20 Thai citizens who were in Israel at the time of the attack are still unaccounted for.

To date 15 bodies have been returned to Thailand.

Thousands of Thai citizens work in Israel each year in a variety of jobs, such as agriculture, and many were in the Kibbutzim attacked on October 7.

The Prime Minister of Thailand expressed sorrow and grief for the terrible massacre that took place on October 7.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that Israel is making every effort to bring about the release of all the abductees, including the Thai citizens.