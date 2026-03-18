Belgian court orders trial of ex-diplomat for Congo independence icon Patrice Lumumba's killing

Lumumba, who was killed at 35, was the political springhead of mineral-rich Congo's independence from colonial Belgium in June 1960. He served as the country's first prime minister briefly for three months before he was forced out and killed a year later.

Etienne Davignon, a junior diplomatic intern in Kinshasa at the time, is the last living among 10 Belgians with suspected involvement in the killing.

Davignon has two weeks to appeal the charges and has previously denied any wrongdoing.