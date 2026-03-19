Belarus leader hosts US envoy for talks, latest step in his effort to improve ties with Washington

Lukashenko met with President Donald Trump's special envoy for Belarus, John Coale, according to the presidential press service.

State news agency Belta quoted Lukashenko saying topics on the agenda include restoring the normal functioning of the US Embassy in Minsk, which suspended operations in 2022, the "release of so-called political prisoners,” as well as sanctions and other economic issues.

The last time US officials met with Lukashenko, in December, Washington announced easing some of the sanctions against Belarus, and 123 prisoners were released and sent to Ukraine and Lithuania. Belarus has released hundreds of prisoners since July 2024 in what was widely seen as an effort at a rapprochement with the West.

A close ally of Russia, Minsk has faced Western isolation and sanctions for years. Lukashenko has ruled the nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist for more than three decades, and the country has been sanctioned repeatedly by Western countries — both for its crackdown on human rights and for allowing Moscow to use its territory in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.