Beijing says China-EU trade talks set in fall, to be held regularly each year

The EU faces growing pressure to reduce its trade deficit with China, which widened to about 360 billion euros (USD 410 billion) last year, nearly 1 billion euros a day. Chinese cars and batteries are among items increasingly exported to Europe.

Under the newly agreed upon China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism, Beijing has also invited the EU's trade commissioner, Maroš Šefcovic, to visit China this autumn, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told reporters.

He said the two sides intend to boost their collaboration in areas like artificial intelligence and the transition to renewable energy.