Bangladesh's ruling BNP nominates Mirza Fakhrul as presidential candidate

The presidential election will be held on August 20.

The 78-year-old veteran politician resigned as BNP secretary general and from its highest policy-making standing committee after being nominated, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce on behalf of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party that our dedicated secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has become the BNP's presidential candidate," he said.

The nomination was announced after a meeting of senior BNP leaders with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who is also the party chairman, at the Prime Minister's Secretariat.