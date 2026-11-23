The High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh issued the directives on Sunday while passing an order on a writ petition that questioned the government's failure to formulate a national policy regulating social media access for children under 16, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

The bench comprising Justices Sikder Mahmudur Razi and Fatema Anwar directed the Secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division and the Chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, among other respondents, to take necessary steps.

It also ordered the immediate formation of a committee comprising cybersecurity specialists, child psychologists, paediatricians and legal experts to assess the structural impact of algorithm-controlled feeds on children.

The move comes amid growing international concerns over the impact of social media on children's mental health, physical well-being and development, with governments across the globe increasingly considering age-based restrictions and stricter safeguards against potentially harmful online content.