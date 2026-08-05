Bangladesh turns ousted Hasina's official residence into museum; observes 'July Mass Uprising Day'

Bangladesh is commemorating August 5 as the 'July Mass Uprising Day' with the government, political parties and socio-cultural organisations organising various programmes to honour the sacrifices of those, including students, who took to the streets against what they described as Hasina's “misrule and autocracy,” according to the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

In a related development, Bangladesh has tightened a nationwide security vigil fearing violence as Hasina is set to make a virtual public address in New Delhi.

The authorities had, earlier this week, ordered a nationwide security alert fearing outbreak of violence coinciding with the anniversary, particularly directing police to take extra care for their own personnel and their vehicles.

However, there were no report of any violence till afternoon on Wednesday, officials said.

Paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was deployed to enforce the vigil in southwestern Gopalganj, Hasina’s ancestral home district, and birthplace of her father and Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs, Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024, an event that reshaped the country's political landscape. Three days later, Muhammad Yunus took over as the chief adviser of the Interim government.