Bangladesh tribunal sentences seven senior Awami League leaders to death

The three-member tribunal (ICT-2) headed by Justice Mohammad Nazrul Islam Chowdhury delivered the verdict against the seven, who were tried in absentia.

Awami League General Secretary and former road transport minister Obaidul Quader, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and former state minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat were among those sentenced to death.

The other four were Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, its General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Bangladesh Chhatra League President Saddam Hussain and its General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan.

All seven were represented by state-appointed defence lawyers as the tribunal delivered the verdict in cases stemming from the 2024 protests, around 10 months after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia.

The tribunal framed seven charges against the accused on January 22, while the trial began on February 17. The ICT-2 tried the seven over their alleged roles in directing or inciting violence during the protests, which eventually toppled Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024.