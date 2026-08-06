Bangladesh to hold presidential election on August 20: EC

The lawmakers would cast votes to elect the new president inside Parliament on August 20. However, no voting will be held in case of a consensus candidate.

According to the state-run BSS news agency, Ahmed told journalists that the announcement for the presidential election schedule was made after discussions with Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, who is serving as Acting President for 90 days in accordance with the Constitution. A new President must be elected within a 90-day timeframe.

Ahmed said that the voter list for the election has been prepared and other remaining administrative procedures will be completed before the election.