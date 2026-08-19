Bangladesh seeks faster business visas, balanced economic ties with India

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said Bangladesh want businesses and private sectors of the two countries to "communicate more frequently", Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"Business visas for Bangladeshis should be issued more quickly so that businesspeople can travel to India more frequently," she said at a reception here on Tuesday night.

The minister also stressed on the need to address "non-tariff barriers, standards and testing-related difficulties, procedural delays, and infrastructure constraints that affect the smooth movement of goods and services".

Islam said Bangladesh wanted "more vibrant trade, investment and communication" between the two countries and that greater predictability and ease of doing business would benefit businesses on both sides.

Dhaka wants to see an economic partnership with New Delhi that is "equally beneficial and brings tangible changes" to the lives of people, she said.