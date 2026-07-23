Bangladesh president likely to resign soon, sources claim

Shahabuddin was elected to the highest office by the past parliament and happens to be the only person still holding his constitutional position long after the violent July-August 2024 student-led street protest that toppled prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government. Hasina fled to India and has been living there since August 5, 2024.

“It is likely that he (Shahabuddin) will resign soon,” a senior leader of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) told PTI without further elaboration.

However, reports carried by several mainstream Bangladeshi media over his resignation gained momentum in the past two days suggesting Prime Minister Rahman’s government was no longer comfortable with Shahabuddin.