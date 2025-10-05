Bangladesh: Police arrest eight Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka

DHAKA: As many as eight leaders and activists of Awami League were arrested by detectives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) from various areas of the capital city on Sunday.

The leaders and activists who have been arrested have been identified as Enamul Kabir Emon (51), member of Central committee of Awami League, Emdadul Haque, office secretary of Dhaka South Metropolitan unit Awami League, Mosharraf Hossain (38), vice-president of Banani thana Tanti League, Kazi Miraz Hossain Moni (30), joint general secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South unit BCL, Belal Ahmed Nahian alias Biplab (32), Shahanur Alam Sabu (53), president of Jourpurhat Amdai union unit Awami League, Nure Alam Liton (37), organising secretary of Motijheel Thana Jubo League and Aminul Haque Murad (45), vice-president of Chawkbazar unit Awami League, United News of Bangladesh reported.

Deputy Commissioner (media) of the DMP, Talebur Rehman, said detectives carried out a drive in 24 hours till Sunday morning and arrested them. Acting on a tip off, a team of DB police carried out a drive in Dhanmondi area around 1:05 am (local time) and arrested Enamul. DMP arrested others from Bhashantek, Moghbazar, Wari, Jatrabari, Tejgaon and Gulshan areas of Dhaka.

The latest developments come amid the ongoing crackdown on Awami League leaders, along with the party's supporters, under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Meanwhile, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said on Sunday that the International Crimes Tribunal is set to start a primary investigation against the Awami League over its alleged involvement in crimes against humanity, Bangladesh-based The Daily Star reported.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters after proceedings of International Crimes Tribunal-2.

In his recent remarks during an event in Barishal, Bangladesh's Law Adviser Asif Nazrul stated: "When the activities of a political party are banned, questions arise whether the ban is temporary or permanent. I do not see any possibility of the ban on the Awami League being lifted -- not before the election, nor in the foreseeable future."

When asked about Nazrul's recent remarks, Tajul Islam said: "We have already received a complaint from a political party named Nationalist Democratic Movement, which accused the Awami League of committing crimes against humanity as an organisation. We are examining the allegations with due importance."

"A primary investigation is going to begin soon to determine whether the Awami League can be held accountable as a criminal organisation," he added.

Earlier in September, Awami League party strongly condemned the attacks on its processions, arbitrary arrests, and repression targeting its party leaders and activists, and human rights violations committed in the country under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

The party's statement came after at least 244 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations were arrested by police following a flash procession in Dhaka.

Slamming the Yunus regime, the party said: "Since the illegal usurper, killer-fascist Yunus clique seized state power, the people of the country have been witnessing horrific carnage and brutality. Public life has plunged into hellish suffering. There is no law and order. The entire nation is in the grip of mob rule, where murder, killings, rape, looting, and arson have become daily occurrences."