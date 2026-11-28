The three parties have pledged to remain active on the streets to resist any attempt to revive Awami League activities, even as law enforcement agencies have tightened security, particularly in border areas, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The development comes amid political unrest in the country triggered by the announcement of Hasina's plan to return.

The BNP has been holding rallies and meetings across the country since early November and has called a grand rally at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan on December 1.

Bangladesh Prime Minister and BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to announce a month-long programme at the rally.

The government has also reached out to opposition parties to build a common position on the issue. PM Rahman held talks with senior NCP leaders on November 23 and is expected to meet Jamaat and other parties in the 11-party alliance, according to the report.

The NCP has announced a 39-day programme of rallies and meetings until December 31, covering 64 districts and 13 metropolitan areas. It has already held major rallies in Chittagong, Dhaka and Gazipur.

After meeting Rahman earlier this week, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said the party did not want to mobilise solely to prevent the Awami League's return.

He said it had sought a long-term government roadmap for implementing the referendum verdict and addressing the future of the Awami League and relations with India.