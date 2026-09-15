Bangladesh, Pakistan stress parliamentary diplomacy to deepen bilateral tie

DHAKA: Bangladesh and Pakistan have stressed the need to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy through regular dialogue, exchanges of parliamentary delegations and greater people-to-people contacts to deepen bilateral relations, according to a local media report.
The emphasis came during a meeting between Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad Deputy Speaker and parliamentary delegation leader Barrister Kayser Kamal and Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday in Cape Town, South Africa, on the eve of the opening of the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, Bangladesh’s state-run BSS news agency reported.
The two leaders discussed various issues of mutual interest, BSS reported, citing a press release issued by the Bangladesh parliament secretariat.
Kamal invited Sadiq to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time, while the Pakistani National Assembly speaker invited the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Bangladesh to visit Pakistan.
The meeting was held in a “cordial and friendly atmosphere”, with members of the parliamentary delegations of both countries also attending, BSS said.
The meeting comes as Dhaka and Islamabad seek to expand bilateral engagement following the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government in August 2024.