Bangladesh, Pakistan stress parliamentary diplomacy to deepen bilateral tie

The emphasis came during a meeting between Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad Deputy Speaker and parliamentary delegation leader Barrister Kayser Kamal and Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday in Cape Town, South Africa, on the eve of the opening of the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, Bangladesh’s state-run BSS news agency reported.

The two leaders discussed various issues of mutual interest, BSS reported, citing a press release issued by the Bangladesh parliament secretariat.