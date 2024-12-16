Bangladesh may hold next election in late 2025 or first half of 2026, says Chief Adviser Yunus

DHAKA: Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Monday said the next general election in the country could take place by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026.

He, however, said the timing of the election will largely depend upon the political consensus and the extent of the reforms that must be carried out prior to it.

"Broadly speaking, the election can be scheduled between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026," he said in a televised speech to the nation on Vijay Diwas.

Vijay Diwas commemorates the Pakistan military's surrender to Indian forces. India's historic victory led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Yunus said he has repeatedly appealed to all to hold the polls after completing all the major reforms.

"However, if, due to political consensus, we have to hold the election on the basis of a flawless preparation of the voter list with minor reforms, then it may be possible to hold the elections by the end of 2025," United News of Bangladesh quoted Yunus as saying.

"And if we add to this the expected level of reforms in the electoral process and in light of the recommendations of the Election Reforms Commission and based on the national consensus, then it may take at least another six months," said Yunus.

Yunus, who heads the caretaker government installed after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5 following a student-led uprising, highlighted the extensive work required to update the voter list, a critical step in the election process.

"From now on, the responsibility has been entrusted to them to start the process of forming the future government. They have started their preparations. They have a lot of work to do," he said.

Yunus said no one has had the opportunity to verify the voters' list.

"We have to make sure that the names of all those who have become eligible to vote in the last 15 years are included in the voters' list. This is a big task," he said.

After the student uprising, there is no room for making any mistake as after a long time, many young people will vote for the first time, he said, adding that in the past, they were deprived of that right and joy.