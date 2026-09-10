Bangladesh: Jailed Hindu rights leader granted parole to attend mother's funeral

The Hindu monk was arrested in November 2024 on sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting the national flag, which sparked protests and communal tensions.

Chattogram District Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Zahidul Islam Mia ordered the Hindu leader's release on Thursday afternoon following an application from his family, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Chinmoy’s mother, Sandhya Rani Dhar, 70, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hathazari and died early morning on Thursday.

“Following an application by his brother over the death of his mother, we have passed an order to release Chinmoy Krishna from jail on parole for five hours in accordance with the law,” the newspaper quoted DC Zahidul Islam Mia as saying.

Swatantra Gauranga Das Brahmachari, vice-president of ISKCON's Prabartak Sri Krishna Temple, confirmed the decision, bdnews24.com news portal reported.