Bangladesh, China discuss proposed economic corridor, infrastructure, energy cooperation

The meeting took place here on Monday at the minister’s office, where the two also discussed infrastructure, energy, human-resource development and economic cooperation, Bangladesh's state-run BSS news agency reported, citing a press release issued by the foreign ministry.

The two sides exchanged views on areas of mutual interest and cooperation, particularly the Bangladesh-China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, the Chinese Economic Zone and the development of Mongla Port.

The proposed economic corridor seeks to improve connectivity between Bangladesh and southwestern China through Myanmar. It is distinct from the earlier proposed Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) Economic Corridor. The proposed corridor would potentially provide Beijing with an additional trade and connectivity route to the Bay of Bengal.