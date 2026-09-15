Bangladesh, China discuss proposed economic corridor, infrastructure, energy cooperation

DHAKA: Bangladesh and China discussed cooperation on a proposed economic corridor linking the country with Myanmar and China, as Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen met Bangladesh's junior foreign minister Shama Obaed Islam, according to a local media report.
The meeting took place here on Monday at the minister’s office, where the two also discussed infrastructure, energy, human-resource development and economic cooperation, Bangladesh's state-run BSS news agency reported, citing a press release issued by the foreign ministry.
The two sides exchanged views on areas of mutual interest and cooperation, particularly the Bangladesh-China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, the Chinese Economic Zone and the development of Mongla Port.
The proposed economic corridor seeks to improve connectivity between Bangladesh and southwestern China through Myanmar. It is distinct from the earlier proposed Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) Economic Corridor. The proposed corridor would potentially provide Beijing with an additional trade and connectivity route to the Bay of Bengal.
The meeting took place here on Monday at the minister’s office, where the two also discussed infrastructure, energy, human-resource development and economic cooperation, Bangladesh's state-run BSS news agency reported, citing a press release issued by the foreign ministry.
The two sides exchanged views on areas of mutual interest and cooperation, particularly the Bangladesh-China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, the Chinese Economic Zone and the development of Mongla Port.
The proposed economic corridor seeks to improve connectivity between Bangladesh and southwestern China through Myanmar. It is distinct from the earlier proposed Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) Economic Corridor. The proposed corridor would potentially provide Beijing with an additional trade and connectivity route to the Bay of Bengal.
Yao reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to Dhaka as a “trusted partner and friend” and highlighted what he described as significant progress in bilateral relations in recent years, BSS said.
The Chinese ambassador also invited the junior foreign minister to visit China at a mutually convenient time, leading a delegation of Bangladeshi women entrepreneurs. She welcomed the invitation and expressed appreciation for the initiative, according to the BSS report.