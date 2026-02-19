Bangladesh bars SpiceJet from using its airspace over dues; airline says working for early resolution

With the Bangladesh airspace not being available, the airline is taking longer routes for some of its flights from Kolkata, including to Guwahati.

When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson on Thursday said the airline was in regular dialogue with the relevant authorities on operational and procedural matters, including navigation-related charges.

"These are routine industry issues and we are working constructively towards an early resolution. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and we continue to operate our scheduled services in line with regulatory requirements," the spokesperson said in a statement.

While specific details were not disclosed, the sources said Bangladesh has banned the airline from using its airspace due to non-payment of dues.