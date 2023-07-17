Bangladesh: 4 killed as waterbus capsizes in Buriganga River, many missing

DHAKA: At least four people were killed after a waterbus they were sailing in capsized near the Telghat area of Keraniganj on the Buriganga River near Dhaka in Bangladesh, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The incident occurred at around 8:15 pm on Sunday after the waterbus which was heading towards Telghat from Dhaka’s Sadarghat, collided with a sand-laden bulkhead.

Three units from the fire service and a rescue team from the Coast Guard rushed to the site and started the rescue operations. The rescue efforts are still on, officials said.

Other than the four confirmed deaths, eight people who were onboard at the time of the incident were rescued, Dhaka Tribune reported citing fire service officials.

However, several on board are still missing, Dhaka Tribune reported citing sources from the Sadarghat River police station.

According to Fire Service and Civil Defence Acting Officer (Media) Shahjahan Sardar, the eight rescued include four men, three women, and a child.

Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital Director Brigadier General Rashid Un Nabi said the bodies of the deceased are in the process of being transferred. Further details are awaited in the case.

