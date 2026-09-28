Bangkok floodwaters begin to ease after torrential rains affect 7,00,000 people

For Naowarat Supanikorn, a 55-year-old maid who shares a single-story house with three dogs and six cats, the flooding was more than an inconvenience.

She said she realized at about 1:30 am on Saturday that water was seeping into her home.

'I'm worried about my pets' “I had to take my dogs and cats out,” she said. “I had to leave them with my neighbour. I have taken them back today because they said the sun would come out, but it looks like the rain will come back.”

She said the flooding in her neighbourhood reached above her hips at its highest, and had since dropped to about knee-level. She said the bigger problem is that she has lost her job working at a condominium.

“My workplace also said if I can't come to work, they're happy to take my resignation. So I thought, that's fine, I'll quit.”

To try to generate some income, she bought supplies to make some food she can sell streetside, but business is slow in the flooded conditions.

“It's stressful. If the bills come, I'd be cooked, because I don't have work now. If I have to pay for water or electricity now it would be bad,” she said. “I'm not worried about me but I'm worried about my pets. I've lived with them my whole life. They're my priority. It's ok if I don't have work and starve myself, but I'd like help for my pets.”

The flood also has had knock-on effects, including panic buying of food, disrupted supply chains for food and other items, and staffing problems at various enterprises whose employees were unable to get to their jobs.