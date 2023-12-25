Balochistan: Sit-in protest enters 64th day in Chaman as thousands gather against border restrictions

ISLAMABAD: The sit-in protest in Balochistan’s Chaman area has entered its 64th day, drawing attention to the border restrictions that remain persistent, and the government’s harsh visa policy, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

People have gathered to protest new laws limiting travel and trade across the Pakistan-Afghan border.

This demonstration, which includes Pashtun political parties, traders, and daily wage workers, calls for a return to the earlier system of border crossing that allowed unfettered border crossings based on local identification, known as the “Easement Right.”

Under this, people from neighbouring areas may freely trade and travel without the need for formal visas or documentation under this arrangement.

Pakistani nationals with ID cards with the permanent address of Chaman may enter Afghanistan without any papers, as could Afghan nationals with the permanent address of Spin Boldak.

The Chaman protest followed Pakistan’s designation of 1.7 million refugees and migrants as “illegal,” resulting in their deportation.

This resulted in strict passport and visa requirements at the border, to reduce illegal operations such as weapon flow, drug trafficking, terrorism, and smuggling.

The National Apex Committee made the decision to close the border in October, and the border crossing policy went into effect on November 1, The Balochistan Post reported.

The ramifications of this decision have resulted in thousands of unemployed people in Chaman, sparking a continuous protest. Regardless of political beliefs, all parties agree on the need to restore to prior border-crossing standards. Protesters highlight the daily hardships of families and tribes divided by a border.

Despite being ignored by the mainstream media, Chaman’s protest has gained backing among Pashtun lawmakers, activists, and elders.

Notably, rights advocates such as Manzoor Pashteen, leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), have called for a return to the earlier border travel norms. However, efforts to address the protest have met with setbacks, including Pashteen’s detention while on his way to Turbat after addressing the Chaman sit-in, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to the authorities, he was arrested for reportedly firing at Pakistani security officers at a regular checkpoint, which his lawyer and PTM leaders deny.

Despite failed negotiations between government officials and protest organisers, demonstrators have stepped up their protest, resulting in a roadblock on the Quetta-Chaman highway.

Furthermore, the people of Chaman have boycotted the region’s ongoing polio vaccination campaign to put pressure on the government to adopt their requests, The Balochistan Post reported.

Trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan via the authorised border crossing has ceased as the sit-in protest continues.