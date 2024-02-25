Baloch rights organisations thanks UK MP McDonnell for support against "Pakistani oppression"

BALOCHISTAN: The Baloch American Congress (BAC), an international body that advocates for Baloch rights on the international stage thanked British MP John McDonnell for his support towards the 'freedom struggle' of Baloch activists against Pakistan.

McDonnell is from the Labour Party and is an MP from Hayes and Harlington.

Taking to X, the BAC stated, "We are grateful to @johnmcdonnellMP for his unwavering support in the fight against oppression in Balochistan. His voice in the UK Parliament is a ray of hope for the Baloch people. Thank you for standing with us!"

https://twitter.com/bacongress/status/1761389406617817338?s=08

Prominent Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch also expressed her gratitude to the UK parliamentarian for supporting their fight against Pakistan's atrocities.

"Thank you, @johnmcdonnellMP, for organizing the Zoom Rally on Human Rights Violations in Balochistan. I hope that political and human rights activists globally, including John McDonnell, will consistently amplify their voices against the severe human rights violations in Balochistan. #StopBalochGenocide," she posted on X.

https://twitter.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1761088256165458303

Previously, in a virtual session hosted by John McDonnell discussions were held on atrocities faced by the people of Balochistan. The one-hour-long discourse garnered participation from over 500 individuals worldwide, including prominent Baloch rights activists like Mahrang Baloch, Sabiha Baloch, and Jamal Baloch.

During the online session, McDonnell emphasised the continuity of his commitment, saying, "From my perspective as a British MP, it is a continuous campaign where we work together."

Addressing the pressing issue of human rights abuses perpetrated by the Pakistani administration, McDonnell outlined a three-pronged approach.

He asserted, "First, we need to do everything we can to expose the human rights abuses that are taking place and to use every available platform for it. As a member of the British Parliament, I will consistently utilize that platform to bring attention to human rights abuses."

McDonnell also highlighted the imperative need to ensure the protection of campaigners, addressing the alarming trend of activists being abducted and threatened by Pakistan.

Furthermore, he emphasised the global community's role in mobilizing international opinion to exert pressure on Pakistani authorities, advocating for basic civil liberties and human rights in Balochistan.

Expressing support for the cause, McDonnell underscored the leverage the UK government holds through aid and trade agreements with Pakistan.

"Pakistan receives substantial aid, not only from the UK but also from other countries. It's crucial to use that aid to ensure Pakistan respects basic human rights and civil liberties in Balochistan," he said.

McDonnell acknowledged concerns about the resistance of the Pakistani government to international intervention, emphasizing a moral responsibility to collaborate with campaigners.

"Working with all the campaigners, we can establish conditions in trade deals that align with our objectives," McDonnell added.

Commending the resilience of protestors standing against Pakistani atrocities, McDonnell concluded that such acts contribute to securing civil liberties and basic human rights for the people of Balochistan.