Baloch missing students' case: Islamabad HC summons Pak Caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday in the missing Baloch students’ case, a media reports said.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said during a hearing that those found involved in enforced disappearances should be awarded double death penalty, ARY News reported.

“Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar should appear in person before the court on Monday and explain to the bench why a case should not be registered against him," Justice Kayani said.

On the plea of the Assistant Attorney General (AAG) seeking adjournment of the hearing, Justice Kayani said, "I am showing leniency that both DGs are not being summoned."

AAG Usman Ghumman earlier told the court one of the 12 missing students has also been foind. He said the Attorney General was not available on Tuesday, seeking adjournment of the case, ARY News reported.

The court, however, rejected the state lawyer’s request.

The IHC in a previous hearing had given a February 13 deadline to the federal government for recovery of the missing Baloch students.

The court in a written order had also summoned the final report of all Baloch missing persons regarding their reaching their homes, ARY News reported.

“The court is not demanding statements on oath from the Prime Minister, Interior or Defence Secretaries and security institutions for now. If the missing persons are not recovered, statements on oath will be demanded and legal proceedings will be initiated,” the court order read.

The Attorney General submitted a list of Baloch students missing in enforced disappearances. The court was informed that 12 missing Baloch students’ cases have been unresolved, ARY News reported.