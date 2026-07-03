Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who led Iran with iron fist while confronting US, will be buried

He built up Iran's military might, including through proxies

After the 1980s war with Iraq, Khamenei turned the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard into the most important body underpinning his rule. The Guard became a military and business behemoth, the country's most elite force, with hands across Iran's economic sectors.

Under Khamenei's reign, Iran also shifted fully from conventional warfare to support for proxies, building the “Axis of Resistance.”

That included backing the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which drove Israel from southern Lebanon in 2000 and has battled Israeli forces repeatedly since.

Iran has also supported Yemen's Houthi rebels, who in 2014 seized the country's capital and held on for over a decade in a stalemated war, and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has fought Israel in the Gaza Strip. Iranian-backed militias also waged an insurgency against US forces in Iraq.

The Mideast wars sparked by Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, however, set in motion the collapse of that “Axis of Resistance," and left Hamas and Hezbollah weaker.