Authorities warn of fresh rainfall in Nepal's flood-affected areas; threats rescue ops

An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal on Wednesday.

The death toll crossed 600 on Saturday, while more than 2,400 people remained missing. Nearly 2,500 people, including 163 foreigners, were evacuated as rescue teams raced against time amid on-and-off rainfall in the flood-affected regions.

More than 11,000 security personnel, including over 5,000 Nepal Army personnel, have been mobilised for search and rescue operations.