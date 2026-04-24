Austrian president trolls Trump, says autocrats attack truth to stay in power

With technology rapidly advancing to produce more convincing fake news, the society will need credible news agencies "more than ever", President Alexander Van der Bellen told a visiting delegation of executives from top news agencies around the world. PTI's editor-in-chief Vijay Joshi was part of the delegation.

"As third-party quality seal, independent from politics, disconnected from clicks of followers, you triple-check and question everything", he told the executives in a welcome speech late Thursday at the presidential palace. "I hope", he added tongue in cheek.