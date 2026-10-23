Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats linked to espionage, official says

Austria -- and particularly Vienna, its capital -- has long been considered a hotbed for spying because of lenient espionage laws and a high concentration of diplomats, given the many international organisations based in the city.

The Austrian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said the expulsions were linked to espionage and that the diplomats were told to leave in the coming days.

Austria's Foreign Ministry said that three of the four were diplomats at the Russian Embassy in Vienna while the fourth was based at Moscow's mission to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The ministry, in a brief statement, said the Russian diplomats had “engaged in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status” and had therefore been declared personae non gratae. The ministry did not provide further details about the diplomats or their alleged activities.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky told the state-run Russian news agency TASS that “a reaction is unavoidable.”