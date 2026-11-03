Australia's highest court hears challenges to social media ban for children

Teens removed as plaintiffs in a case

Two Sydney 15-year-olds, Noah Jones and Macy Neyland, had been included as plaintiffs when the Digital Freedom Project case was filed last year. But the pair were removed over concerns they could be held liable for legal costs should the case fail.

Noah Jones, who is now 16 and no longer subject to the ban, told reporters outside court the legislation amounted to a government step toward censorship.

“I believe that this is just a stepping stone further and further to censorship, and I think they've masked it as this form of child safety," Noah Jones said.

"But in the end, it's really just them trying to slowly gain more and more control of what young people see as they will be voters,” he added.

Noah's mother, Renee Jones, told reporters she was “fiercely afraid” of problems social media presented to young people, but the government's legislation missed the mark.

She said the ban would leave young people ignorant about safe online interaction and the dangers that came with being on social media.

“I want my son to grow up into a young Australian man who is resilient, who is responsible online, who can identify the dangers, and who is able to vet some of these things,” the mother told reporters.