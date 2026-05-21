Australian judge fines X $465,000 for online safety breach

X's lawyer Perry Herzfeld told the judge eSafety did not allege that the contravening conduct continued after May 5, 2023.

"That was a period of change and transition for the company," Herzfeld said, in a reference to Elon Musk taking over.

eSafety had sent the notice to Twitter Inc, which merged with X in March 2023.

Tran said both X and eSafety agreed the fine was appropriate.

"It's appropriate because X Corp is obviously a large company and a large figure is needed to ensure that a contravention is not treated as a cost of doing business," Tran said.