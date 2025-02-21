Australia warns airlines to beware of Chinese navy live-fire exercise in Tasman Sea

MELBOURNE: Australia warned airlines flying between Australian airports and New Zealand to beware of Chinese warships conducting a live-fire exercise in the Tasman Sea, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Friday.

Wong confirmed an Australian Broadcasting Corp report that regulator Airservices Australia had warned commercial pilots of a potential hazard in airspace between the countries as three Chinese warships conduct exercises off the Australian east coast.

Several international flights had diverted as a result, ABC reported.

“It would be normal practice where a task group is engaging in exercises for there to be advice given to vessels and aircraft in the area and Airservices Australia is doing what it should do, which is to give that advice,” Wong told ABC.

Australia was discussing with China about the notification and transparency around its naval exercises, “particularly live-fire exercises,” Wong said.

Australian military ships and planes have been monitoring the Chinese warships for days as they pass in international waters off the Australian east coast.

Australian and International Pilots Association Vice President Captain Steve Cornell, who represents pilots from Australia's largest airline Qantas, was critical of where the Chinese choose to hold their exercise.

“Whilst it was unusual to have Chinese warships in this part of the world, pilots often have to contend with obstacles to safe navigation, whether that be from military exercises such as this or other events like rocket launches, space debris or volcanic eruptions," Cornell said in a statement.

“That being said, it's a big bit of ocean and you would think that they could have parked somewhere less inconvenient whilst they flexed their muscles,” he added.

Virgin Australia said it was following Airservices Australia instructions, but did not says whether its New Zealand services had been diverted.

Officals say Chinese naval task groups rarely venture so far south. The ships are the frigate Hengyang, cruiser Zunyi and replenishment vessel Weishanhu.