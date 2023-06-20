Begin typing your search...

ByIANSIANS|20 Jun 2023 10:47 AM GMT
Australia to double penalties for knife crimes under new bill
Visuals from the spot (IANS)

SYDNEY: The government of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state on Tuesday announced that a new legislation would be introduced in Parliament to double the maximum penalty available for certain knife crimes.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the bill will transfer the offences of having custody and wielding a knife in a public place or a school from NSW's Summary Offences Act to the Crimes Act, reports Xinhua news agency.

The new legislation will also see a doubling of the penalties for these offences, with their maximum term of imprisonment increasing from two years to four years.

Meanwhile, the maximum fine for possession of a knife will rise from A$2,200 ($1,497) to A$4,400 , and for wielding a knife to A$11,000.

"The tougher maximum penalty will send a strong message about the gravity of the knife-related crime," NSW Attorney General Michael Daley said.

"The government is acting to address understandable community concern given the high-profile tragic events involving knives that we have seen in NSW over the last couple of years," Daley added.

SydneyworldAustralia's New South Wales (NSW)Crimes ActNSW over the last couple of yearsmaximum term
IANS

