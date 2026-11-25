Australian online law falls in line with EU and British legislation

The legislation is similar to the European Union's Digital Services Act, passed in 2022, and the United Kingdom's Online Safety Act passed a year later.

The legislation became law in the House of Representatives, where the centre-left Labour Party government commands a majority, by 97 votes to 43.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Parliament the law would stand as a “powerful instrument to protect our children and our society from online harms by placing the onus on the tech platforms to ensure a safer online environment.”

“This is a victory for our children and young people. The dangers were unforeseen when the digital world was young,” Albanese said. “But now that the digital world has matured, they can be easily recognised and they can be remedied."