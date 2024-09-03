Australia makes first combat aircraft deployment in India for phase-II of 'Tarang Shakti' exercise

JODHPUR: The Royal Australian Air Force has made its first deployment of combat aircraft in India for participation in exercise 'Tarang Shakti', Australia's Defence department said in a statement.

The second leg of India's largest multilateral air exercise, 'Exercise Tarang Shakti 24' is being held at Air Force Station Jodhpur from 30 August to 13 September. Australia, Greece, Sri Lanka, UAE, Japan, Singapore and the United States are participating in it.

Three EA-18G Growler aircraft from No 6 Squadron, and up to 120 personnel have been sent by Australia.

"This is the first time India has conducted Exercise Tarang Shakti, with 11 participating nations and 18 observer nations attending," the statement read.

Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Stephen Chappell said Australia's participation in Exercise Tarang Shakti demonstrated a commitment to supporting regional partners and fostering international cooperation to address shared security challenges.

"India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, and through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Australia and India, the Government is continuing to prioritise practical and tangible cooperation that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability," Air Marshal Chappell said.

He said Australia's participation in such exercise showcases its advanced capabilities. The Chief of Air Force said the exercise will provide aviators with the opportunity to develop interoperability with foreign militaries.

"Participation in international exercises such as Tarang Shakti 24, showcases our advanced capabilities that ensure rapid response and adaptability to emerging threats and security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region," Chappell said.

"Exercise Tarang Shakti 24 will provide our aviators with the opportunity to develop interoperability with foreign militaries, develop a mutual understanding of tactical operations, and foster international relations," he added.

Australia and India have enjoyed increased air defence cooperation in recent years, including hosting Indian Air Force Flankers at Exercise Pitch Black in 2018, 2022, and 2024, the Australian Defence Department said.

Air Force also conducts a number of training and engagement activities with Indian Navy P-8I Neptune surveillance aircraft.

Australia will continue to support India's key role in the region by increasing the depth and complexity of our defence cooperation, the statement added.

The first phase of Exercise Tarang Shakti concluded in Tamil Nadu in August.

The first phase of India's largest multilateral air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' involved the air forces of Germany, France, Spain, and the UK.