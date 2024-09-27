AU stresses urgent need to transform education systems in Africa

ADDIS ABABA: The African Union (AU) has emphasised the urgent need to transform education systems in Africa toward providing resilient and quality education for all.

This came during a high-level meeting held on Wednesday under the theme 'Investing in Tomorrow: The African Union Year of Education Catalysing Progress for Africa and the World', the AU said in a statement.

Addressing the meeting, Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat underscored the critical need to guarantee access to quality education for all Africans, with a particular focus on the marginalised and most vulnerable groups, mainly young girls and people with disabilities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that the education sector in Africa is often the most affected by instabilities caused by conflicts, Faki called for the protection of educational facilities and emphasised that education should serve as a beacon of hope and an engine of progress.

"Education empowers individuals, strengthens communities, builds nations, breaks the chains of poverty, and lays the foundation for a prosperous and equitable society. The African Union's commitment to prioritising education reflects our unwavering belief that knowledge provides the power to break barriers, challenge societal norms, and create a more equitable world," the AU statement quoted Faki as saying.

Jakaya Kikwete, former Tanzanian president and board chair of the Global Partnership for Education, stressed that investing in education is an investment in securing a better future for Africa.

"Achieving the Africa we want hinges on our commitment to invest in young Africans. Too few governments are meeting the global benchmark of spending 15 to 20 per cent of national budgets on education. Yet, the returns on education are immense -- a 1 per cent improvement in learning outcomes can translate to a 7.2 per cent increase in annual economic growth," Kikwete said, adding that an educated and skilled population could boost per capita income in Africa by 50 per cent by 2050.

Claver Gatete, executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, echoed the sentiment, emphasising that education in Africa needs a revolution.

The high-level meeting, held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, is a recognition of the AU theme of the year 2024: Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa.