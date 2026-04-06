Israel hits Iran's South Pars petrochemical plant as mediators float new ceasefire proposal

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed what he called “a powerful strike on the largest petrochemical facility in Iran” that's responsible for half of the country's petrochemical production. Israel's military spokesperson, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, said there would be “no immunity” for Iran as talks progress.

The gas field shared with Qatar is the world's largest and sits under the waters of the Persian Gulf.

The White House did not immediately respond when asked about the strike. After Israel's attack in March on South Pars, Trump said Israel would not attack it again but warned that if Iran continued striking Qatar's energy infrastructure, the United States would retaliate and “massively blow up the entirety” of the field.

Trump's deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz looms while mediators scramble to get the US and Iran to agree to a new ceasefire proposal.

Explosions rang out in Tehran, and low-flying jets could be heard for hours as the capital was pounded. Thick black smoke rose near the city's Azadi Square after one airstrike hit the grounds of the Sharif University of Technology.

Among those killed in one of the attacks on Tehran was the head of intelligence for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, according to Iranian state media and Israel's defence minister.

Israel's military said it also killed the leader of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard's undercover unit in its expeditionary Quds Force, Asghar Bakeri.