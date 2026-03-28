Attacks ramp up in Iran war including strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, US troops in Saudi

Iran vowed to retaliate and struck a base in Saudi Arabia, wounding US service members and damaging planes.

A month into the war, however, there appeared to be a breakthrough as Tehran agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, accepting a request from the UN.

Ali Bahreini, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said Iran agreed to “facilitate and expedite” such movement, even as it endures strikes on its nuclear facilities.

The vital waterway usually handles a fifth of the world's oil shipments and nearly a third of the world's fertilizer trade.

While markets and governments have largely focused on blocked supplies of oil and natural gas, the restriction of fertilizer ingredients and trade threatens farming and food security around the world.

“This measure reflects Iran's continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and ensuring that essential aid reaches those in need without delay,” Bahreini said on the social platform X.

The UN earlier announced a task force to address the ripple effects the Iran war has had on aid delivery.

The Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base wounded at least 10 American troops, according to two US officials familiar with the situation. Two of them were seriously hurt, according to one of the officials. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters. Several refuelling aircraft were damaged.