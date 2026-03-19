Attacked South Pars natural gas field is an energy lifeline for Iran

Israel's attack on the field prompted Iran to target energy infrastructure in other Middle East countries in response, sending new shockwaves across the region and beyond.

The Iran war has dealt a massive energy shock to the global economy by choking off most exports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has also attacked ships and key export facilities in its Persian Gulf neighbours, putting more upward pressure on energy prices, even though its Gulf neighbours — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates — are not taking part in the US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Hours after Wednesday's attack, US President Donald Trump said that Israel would not attack South Pars again, but warned on social media that if Iran continued striking Qatar's energy infrastructure, the United States would retaliate and “massively blow up the entirety” of the field.

In the case of South Pars, the target is not Iran's exports but its biggest source of domestic energy in a country that sometimes struggles to produce enough electricity.

The gas field under the Persian Gulf — the world's largest — is shared by Iran and Qatar. It's called South Pars on the Iranian side and the North Field on the Qatari side.