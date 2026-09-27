At UNGA, India says right to defend itself against terrorism will be exercised

“Yesterday, a serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts before this Assembly. Arguments were invoked to normalise terrorism and claim immunity from its consequences. That will not stand,” Jaishankar said, as he delivered India’s national statement at the General Debate at the high-level 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

“Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised…. Friendship and goodwill cannot co-exist with terrorism. And understandings premised on that will naturally be called into question. It is for the perpetrator of terrorism to mend its ways,” he said, without naming Pakistan and the UNGA address by its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Jaishankar said a persistent threat to peace has been the scourge of terrorism.

“That this could be state-sponsored, with cross-border purpose, makes it a direct affront to the global order. Governments indulging in such practices must be held accountable. There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. Its financial aspects, in particular, should be exposed and should be countered,” he said.