At least two dead after flash flood in US Grand Canyon

Park officials said in a Facebook post that preliminary assessments indicate approximately 40 per cent of the Transcanyon Waterline, which provides potable water for facilities on the South Rim and inner canyon, was damaged or destroyed, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Visitors are asked to remain out of the closure area while search and recovery operations continue. Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, the Phantom Ranch Canteen and cabins, and the entire North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch remain closed until further notice," the authorities added. Park officials said in a news release on Sunday that a total of 62 individuals had been evacuated from the area.

The US National Weather Service said a flood watch for the Grand Canyon remains in effect through at least Monday evening. The agency warned that showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Monday afternoon and evening. With deep monsoonal moisture in place and soils already saturated in some areas, the risk of flash flooding will remain elevated through Monday.