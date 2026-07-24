At least seven explosions heard, fires seen burning near military base hosting US forces in Irbil

IRBIL (IRAQ): An AP journalist heard at least seven explosions and saw smoke rising Friday morning near a military base hosting US forces in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil.
The city is in the country's semi-autonomous Kurdish region. The explosions began at around 9:30 am local time, according to the Associated Press journalist in the area.
The journalist observed at least four plumes of black smoke rising into the sky from areas near or inside the base.
There was no immediate information on casualties or the cause of the explosions, and Iraqi and US officials did not immediately comment.