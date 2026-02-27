At least 55 Ghanaians killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine war, minister says

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said 272 Ghanaians have been lured into the battle since 2022, with two of them captured as prisoners of war, citing information from Ukrainian officials.

“Ukrainian authorities revealed that from their credible intelligence gathering (that) they have documented 1,780 Africans from 36 countries who have been lured by criminal trafficking networks to join the war against Ukraine,” said Ablakwa, who is on a trip to Ukraine.